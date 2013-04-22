Palestinian prisoner gains deal from Israel to end eight-month fast

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - A Palestinian prisoner held by Israel has agreed to end an on-off hunger strike on Monday which has lasted for over eight months in exchange for an early release, Palestinian officials told Reuters.

The fast by Samer al-Issawi, a 32-year-old from a suburb of Jerusalem, had stoked weeks of street protests and concerns by Israel that his death might lead to mass unrest.

Issawi agreed on a deal brokered by Israeli and Palestinian officials to serve eight months for allegedly violating bail conditions for an earlier release, after which he will be freed to his Jerusalem home, Qadura Fares, head of the Palestinian prisoner organization, told Reuters.