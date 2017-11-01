FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hamas cedes Gaza border crossings to Palestinian Authority control
#World News
November 1, 2017 / 7:27 AM / in 13 minutes

Hamas cedes Gaza border crossings to Palestinian Authority control

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - The Islamist group Hamas began handing control of the Gaza Strip’s border crossings with Israel and Egypt to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, witnesses said, under of agreement brokered by Egypt to end a decade of internal schism.

A Palestinian woman presents her document at Erez crossing with Israel, in the northern Gaza Strip November 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Palestinian Authority employees moved into Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings on the Israeli border and Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border, as their Hamas counterparts packed up equipment and departed on trucks.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
