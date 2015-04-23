Rocket from Gaza fired at Israel on its independence day -army

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket at Israel as it celebrated its independence day on Thursday, the first such attack this year, causing no injuries or damage, Israeli authorities said.

Air raid sirens sounded in the late evening in the southern border town of Sderot and surrounding communities after at least one rocket was fired, the military said.

No group claimed responsibility for firing the rocket, which struck an open area.

Israeli tanks fired back into the Hamas-ruled territory, striking what a military spokesman called “terrorist infrastructure”. Palestinian officials said no one was wounded.

The Israel-Gaza border has been largely quiet since a 50-day conflict last summer.

Israel marked its 67th independence day on Thursday.