FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rocket from Gaza fired at Israel on its independence day -army
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 23, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 2 years ago

Rocket from Gaza fired at Israel on its independence day -army

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Militants in the Gaza Strip fired a rocket at Israel as it celebrated its independence day on Thursday, the first such attack this year, causing no injuries or damage, Israeli authorities said.

Air raid sirens sounded in the late evening in the southern border town of Sderot and surrounding communities after at least one rocket was fired, the military said.

No group claimed responsibility for firing the rocket, which struck an open area.

Israeli tanks fired back into the Hamas-ruled territory, striking what a military spokesman called “terrorist infrastructure”. Palestinian officials said no one was wounded.

The Israel-Gaza border has been largely quiet since a 50-day conflict last summer.

Israel marked its 67th independence day on Thursday.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Ari Rabinovitch

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.