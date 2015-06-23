FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gaza militants fire rocket into Israel: army
June 23, 2015 / 8:30 PM / 2 years ago

Gaza militants fire rocket into Israel: army

A masked member of Hamas movement carries a model of a rocket as others carry symbolic coffins with Israeli flags during a rally ahead of the 27th anniversary of Hamas founding, in the central Gaza Strip December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Militants in the Gaza Strip launched a rocket at Israel on Tuesday which landed in open ground near a community close to the Palestinian enclave and Israel hit back at the launching site, the Israeli army said.

There were no injuries or damage after the rocket fell near the community of Yad Mordechai, Israeli police and the military said. Residents in the northern Gaza Strip said nobody was hurt by Israel’s retaliatory strike near Beit Hanoun.

An army statement said the rocket launcher was hit.

Rocket launchings have become an almost weekly occurrence from the Hamas-controlled coastal strip recently but no militant group took immediate responsibility for Tuesday’s attack.

A group that sympathizes with al Qaeda, who have defied Hamas, have been blamed for other recent strikes, none of which caused injuries or damage.

The Israel-Gaza border area had largely been quiet since last year’s July-August war, when Palestinian militants launched thousands of rockets and mortar bombs into Israel and Israeli shelling and air strikes battered the enclave.

More than 2,100 Palestinians died, mainly civilians, while 67 soldiers and six civilians were killed on the Israeli side.

Additional reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi in Gaza, Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Dominic Evans and Christian Plumb

