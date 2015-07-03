FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Militants fire rocket from Sinai into Israel: military source
#World News
July 3, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

Militants fire rocket from Sinai into Israel: military source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Militants in Egypt’s Sinai peninsula fired a rocket into southern Israel on Friday, causing no casualties, an Israeli military source said, confirming earlier media reports.

“Yes, the rocket was fired from Sinai,” the source said.

Israeli police said the rocket landed in an open area causing no damage or casualties. In the past few days Egypt has fought fierce battles with Islamic State in the Sinai peninsula, which borders the Gaza Strip and Israel.

Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
