Palestine's Abbas agrees to Moscow talks with Israel's Netanyahu: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has agreed to direct talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Russia, Interfax news agency cited the Palestinian embassy in Moscow as saying on Monday.
Netanyahu's office said earlier on Monday the prime minister was considering an offer by Russian President Vladimir Putin to host the talks between the Israeli leader and Abbas. The last Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014.
Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov