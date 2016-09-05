FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Palestine's Abbas agrees to Moscow talks with Israel's Netanyahu: Ifax
#World News
September 5, 2016 / 3:25 PM / a year ago

Palestine's Abbas agrees to Moscow talks with Israel's Netanyahu: Ifax

Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas smiles during his arrival for an official visit at Khartoum Airport in Sudan July 19, 2016.Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has agreed to direct talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Russia, Interfax news agency cited the Palestinian embassy in Moscow as saying on Monday.

Netanyahu's office said earlier on Monday the prime minister was considering an offer by Russian President Vladimir Putin to host the talks between the Israeli leader and Abbas. The last Israeli-Palestinian peace talks collapsed in 2014.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov

