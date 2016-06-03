Saudi's Jubeir says Arab peace plan best option for Israel

PARIS (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on Friday that the basis for any future peace plan between Israelis and Palestinians remained a 2002 Arab offer, and urged Israel to accept it.

“The Arab peace initiative has all the elements for a final settlement,” Adel al-Jubeir told reporters after a conference in Paris.

“It is on the table and a solid basis for resolving this long-standing dispute ... we hope that wisdom will prevail in Israel and that they accept this initiative.”