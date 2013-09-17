Israeli soldiers kill suspected Palestinian militant in raid

JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers shot dead a 20-year-old Palestinian militant on Tuesday during a raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.

The Israeli military said its troops opened fire as the man tried to flee arrest and after Palestinians shot and threw firebombs at them. He died of his wounds in an Israeli hospital, a military statement said.

A Palestinian security source identified the victim as Islam al-Tubasi. The militant group Islamic Jihad issued a statement mourning Tubasi as one of its members.

He is the fourth Palestinian killed in the West Bank since Israel and Palestinians resumed peace talks in July.

Regular meetings between negotiatiors from both sides as part of U.S.-brokered peace talks have continued despite a similar incident in late August at another refugee camp where soldiers killed three Palestinian men.

The negotiations resumed after a three-year stalemate over Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, areas Israel captured in 1967 and where the Palestinians hope to set up an independent state.

Fifteen Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers this year.