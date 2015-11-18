FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish court says could revisit Gaza flotilla probe
November 18, 2015 / 5:02 PM / 2 years ago

Spanish court says could revisit Gaza flotilla probe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s High Court has asked be notified by police if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ever visits the country, and said it could potentially re-open an investigation into a deadly raid by Israel on a Gaza-bound flotilla five years ago.

The Spanish court shelved the probe earlier this year, after a change in the law prevented judges from using universal jurisdiction to investigate overseas cases unless there was a connection to Spain, such as a native victim or perpetrator.

It had been looking into a 2010 raid on the aid convoy, which killed nine Turkish activists. A 10th Turk later died from his injuries while Spanish activists were also on board the ships.

Netanyahu and several of his ministers had been accused of crimes against humanity as part of the Spanish court investigation.

The court said in a written ruling released on Wednesday that it had dismissed an appeal by Spain’s public prosecutor against the need for police to report Netanyahu’s movements.

It also stressed that the case had only been provisionally shelved, but could potentially be reopened if the court had the means to move forward under Spanish jurisdiction, including if some of the accused were in Spain.

Reporting by Sarah White Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

