U.S. says it would be concerned if Palestinian travel rights curbed

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Monday it would be concerned if reports that Israel could revoke the travel rights of some Palestinians living in East Jerusalem were true.

“If it was true it would certainly be of concern to us,” State Department spokesman John Kirby told a daily briefing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has raised the possibility of revoking benefits and travel rights of some Palestinians living in East Jerusalem in response to a wave of Palestinian violence, a government official said on Monday.