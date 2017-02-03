FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Too soon to tell how U.S. statement will affect settlements: Israeli official
February 3, 2017 / 5:59 AM / 7 months ago

Too soon to tell how U.S. statement will affect settlements: Israeli official

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon addresses a United Nations Security Council meeting on the Middle East at U.N. headquarters in New York, January 26, 2016.Mike Segar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's ambassador to the United Nations said on Friday it was too early to tell how the White House's latest statement on Israel's recent drive to build new homes in the occupied West Bank would affect future building.

It was a first reaction by an Israeli official to the statement in Washington hours earlier by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump that Israel's building of new settlements or expansion of existing ones in occupied territories may not be helpful in achieving peace with Palestinians.

"It's still too early to tell ... I would not categorize this as a U-turn by the U.S. administration but the issue is clearly on their agenda ... the issue will be discussed when the prime minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) meets the president in Washington," Israel's U.N. ambassador, Danny Danon told Israel Radio.

"We will not always agree on everything."

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Robert Birsel

