2 hours ago
July 24, 2017 / 3:06 PM / 2 hours ago

Turkey says Israel violating human rights at al-Aqsa mosque

1 Min Read

Palestinians shout slogans during a protest over Israel's new security measures at the compound housing al-Aqsa mosque, known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City July 20, 2017.Ronen Zvulun

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey said on Monday that Israel was violating human rights at al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and called on global powers to take a unified stance in response.

Israel said on Sunday it would not remove metal detectors whose installation outside al-Aqsa has triggered the bloodiest clashes with the Palestinians in years. However it said it could eventually reduce their use.

"Israel's attitude over al-Aqsa is wrong, unlawful and unacceptable," Deputy Prime Minister and government spokesman Bekir Bozdag said after a cabinet meeting.

"Israel's actions there violate both human rights and the freedom of religion and faith," he said. "We call on the international community to take a unified stance against Israel."

Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

