Israel envoy to U.N. urges U.S. to 'stand by us', veto settlements resolution

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations called on the United States on Friday to “stand by” Israel over a Security Council resolution that demands an end to Israeli settlements.

“We call on the United States to stand by us and we expect our greatest ally to continue with its long-standing policy and to veto this resolution,” Danny Danon said in a statement.

Western officials told Reuters on Thursday that the United States had intended to abstain on the resolution.