FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel envoy to U.N. urges U.S. to 'stand by us', veto settlements resolution
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 23, 2016 / 3:31 PM / in 10 months

Israel envoy to U.N. urges U.S. to 'stand by us', veto settlements resolution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations called on the United States on Friday to “stand by” Israel over a Security Council resolution that demands an end to Israeli settlements.

“We call on the United States to stand by us and we expect our greatest ally to continue with its long-standing policy and to veto this resolution,” Danny Danon said in a statement.

Western officials told Reuters on Thursday that the United States had intended to abstain on the resolution.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy Editing by W Simon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.