Israeli diplomat: Netanyahu aides discussed delay of U.N. vote with Egypt
#World News
December 22, 2016 / 5:23 PM / 10 months ago

Israeli diplomat: Netanyahu aides discussed delay of U.N. vote with Egypt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Staff from the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Egyptian officials on Thursday about postponing a U.N. Security Council vote on a draft resolution demanding an end to Israeli settlements, an Israeli diplomat said.

Non-Israeli Jewish leaders with good contacts in Egypt also raised the matter, added the diplomat, who could not be named.

A western diplomatic source said earlier that the vote had been postponed, potentially indefinitely.

Writing by Ori Lewis; editing by John Stonestreet

