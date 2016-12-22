FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Egypt's Sisi spoke with Trump about draft resolution on Israeli settlements: spokesman
#World News
December 22, 2016 / 11:11 PM / 8 months ago

Egypt's Sisi spoke with Trump about draft resolution on Israeli settlements: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi spoke with U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump on Thursday about Egypt's draft resolution on Israeli settlements at the U.N. Security Council, Sisi's office said on Thursday.

"During the call they discussed regional affairs and developments in the Middle East and in that context the draft resolution in front of the Security Council on Israeli settlement," said presidency spokesman Alaa Yousef.

"The presidents agreed on the importance of affording the new U.S. administration the full chance to deal with all dimensions of the Palestinian case with a view of achieving a full and final settlement."

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by James Dalgleish

