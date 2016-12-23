FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
U.S. senator threatens to curb aid over U.N. resolution on Israel
#World News
December 23, 2016 / 4:45 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. senator threatens to curb aid over U.N. resolution on Israel

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaks during a news conference in Cairo, Egypt April 3, 2016.Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top U.S. senator who oversees the United States' UN funding threatened on Friday to pull financial support for the international body if it moves forward with a vote on a resolution over Israeli settlements, and for any nation that backs the measure.

Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican who oversees the Senate subcommittee that controls such assistance, said in a statement: "If the United Nations moves forward with the ill-conceived resolution, I will work to form a bipartisan coalition to suspend or significantly reduce United States assistance to the United Nations."

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Michelle Nichols; Editing by Eric Walsh

