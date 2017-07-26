FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N.'s Guterres concerned about risk of escalating violence in Jerusalem
July 26, 2017 / 11:07 PM / an hour ago

U.N.'s Guterres concerned about risk of escalating violence in Jerusalem

1 Min Read

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a joint statement with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in Kiev, Ukraine July 9, 2017.Valentyn Ogirenko

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday he is concerned about the risk of violence escalating in the Old City of Jerusalem, where recent clashes between Israelis and Palestinians have been the bloodiest in years.

"I am particularly concerned about the potential risk of escalating violence, urge all political, religious and community leaders to refrain from provocative action and rhetoric, and call on Israel to demonstrate restraint," Guterres said in a statement.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Eric Beech

