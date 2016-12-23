FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry, after U.N. vote, calls for Israel, Palestinians to advance two-state solution
#World News
December 23, 2016 / 9:18 PM / 8 months ago

Kerry, after U.N. vote, calls for Israel, Palestinians to advance two-state solution

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 18, 2016.Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry called on Israel and the Palestinians to advance prospects for a two-state solution after the United States abstained in a U.N. Security Council vote on Friday condemning Israeli settlements.

Kerry said in a statement that the United States did not agree with every aspect of the resolution. But he said the U.N. measure "rightly condemns violence and incitement and settlement activity and calls on both sides to take constructive steps to reverse current trends and advance the prospects for a two state solution."

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by David Alexander

