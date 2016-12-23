Top Senate Democrat: U.S. must veto U.N. resolution on Israeli settlements

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Incoming U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer called on the Obama administration on Friday to veto the U.N. Security Council resolution that calls for an end to Israeli settlements.

"I am strongly opposed to the U.N. putting pressure on Israel through one-sided resolutions. An abstention is not good enough. The Administration must veto this resolution," Schumer said in a statement, adding that he had spoken directly to administration officials earlier on Friday.