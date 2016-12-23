FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
U.S. says settlement building undermines Israel security
December 23, 2016 / 8:00 PM / 8 months ago

U.S. says settlement building undermines Israel security

A construction site is seen in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Givat Zeev, near Jerusalem, October 17, 2013.Baz Ratner/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Continued settlement building "seriously undermines Israel's security," U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Samantha Power, said on Friday after Washington allowed the U.N. Security Council to adopt a resolution demanding an end to settlements by abstaining from the vote.

"The United States has been sending a message that the settlements must stop privately and publicly for nearly five decades," she told the council after the vote.

"One cannot simultaneously champion expanding Israeli settlements and champion a viable two state solution that would end the conflict. One had to make a choice between settlements and separation," she said.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Chris Reese

