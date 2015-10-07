FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House condemns violence in West Bank, Jerusalem
October 7, 2015 / 7:13 PM / 2 years ago

White House condemns violence in West Bank, Jerusalem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House expressed deep concern on Wednesday about the escalating violence in the West Bank and Jerusalem and urged Israelis and Palestinians to restore calm after a spate of attacks.

“The United States condemns in the strongest possible terms violence against Israelis and Palestinian civilians,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a news briefing.

“We call upon all parties to take affirmative steps to restore calm and refrain from actions and rhetoric that would further inflame tensions in that region of the world.”

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler

