#World News
October 9, 2015 / 7:18 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. says it considers violent acts against Israel as terrorism

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States considers violence in East Jerusalem to be acts of terrorism against Israel, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Friday.

Spokesman John Kirby told reporters the United States “condemns in the strongest possible terms violence against both Israeli and Palestinian citizens.”

“We do consider these particular acts of violence we’ve seen, the stabbings, and killings there, particularly in East Jerusalem as terrorism, but ... all the violence needs to stop and calm does need to be restored,” he told a daily briefing.

Israeli troops fatally shot six Palestinians in protests in Gaza and a knife-wielding Jewish man wounded four Arabs in southern Israel on Friday.

The protests were in solidarity with Palestinians in Jerusalem and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, where tensions have surged in 10 days of violence in which four Israelis and at least eight Palestinians have been killed.

The violence is not of the intensity of two Palestinian uprisings in the late 1980s and early 2000s but the attacks have prompted talks of a third “intifada.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Sandra Maler and Eric Beech

