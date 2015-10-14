U.S. considers October 9 attack Arabs in Dimona act of terrorism: State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States considers the Oct. 9 attack on four Arab men by a Jewish assailant in the Israeli city of Dimona an “act of terrorism,” the State Department said on Wednesday.
State Department spokesman John Kirby said the department had reviewed the incident and concluded it was terrorism. The attack was denounced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and described by one of his ministers as “terrorism.”
