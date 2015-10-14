FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. considers October 9 attack Arabs in Dimona act of terrorism: State Dept
October 14, 2015 / 6:35 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. considers October 9 attack Arabs in Dimona act of terrorism: State Dept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States considers the Oct. 9 attack on four Arab men by a Jewish assailant in the Israeli city of Dimona an “act of terrorism,” the State Department said on Wednesday.

State Department spokesman John Kirby said the department had reviewed the incident and concluded it was terrorism. The attack was denounced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and described by one of his ministers as “terrorism.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander

