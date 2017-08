WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A 13-year-old Israeli girl fatally stabbed in her bedroom in the occupied West Bank on Thursday was a U.S. citizen, the State Department said.

The girl, Hallel Yaffa Ariel, was attacked after an assailant climbed a security fence and entered a home in the settlement of Kiryat Arba.

"We have now confirmed that she is a U.S. citizen," State Department spokesman John Kirby said at a news briefing.