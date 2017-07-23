FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arab League chief says Israel 'playing with fire' over Jerusalem
#World News
July 23, 2017 / 12:36 PM / an hour ago

Arab League chief says Israel 'playing with fire' over Jerusalem

2 Min Read

Palestinians pray just outside Jerusalem's Old City in protest over Israel's new security measures at the entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City July 23, 2017.Ammar Awad

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Arab League has warned Israel is "playing with fire" over the "red line" of Jerusalem and its foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday over Israeli-Palestinian violence, according to statements on Sunday.

Israel sent extra troops into the occupied West Bank on Saturday after violence erupted over Israel's installation of metal detectors at entry points to the Noble Sanctuary-Temple Mount compound in Jerusalem's walled Old City.

A Palestinian attacker stabbed to death three Israelis on Friday, and hours earlier three Palestinians were killed. In Jerusalem on Saturday, Israeli police used riot gear to disperse dozens of Palestinians who threw stones and bottles at them.

"Jerusalem is a red line that Muslims and Arabs cannot allow to be crossed,... and what is happening today is an attempt to impose a new reality on the Holy city," Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit said in a statement.

"The Israeli government is playing with fire and risking a major crisis with the Arab and Islamic world."

Arab League foreign ministers will hold emergency talks in Cairo on Wednesday, the group said in a statement.

The United Nations Security Council plans to meet on Monday to discuss the bloodiest spate of Israeli-Palestinian violence for years. Sweden, Egypt and France requested the meeting to urgently discuss de-escalation in Jerusalem.

Israeli military commanders have warned violence may escalate.

Reporting by Mostafa Hashem; writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Toby Chopra

