Israeli troops kill Palestinian youth in West Bank
January 15, 2013 / 11:15 AM / 5 years ago

Israeli troops kill Palestinian youth in West Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Family members of a Palestinian youth, who was killed by Israeli troops, react at the hospital in the West Bank city of Ramallah January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli soldiers shot dead a 17-year-old Palestinian near the village of Budrus in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Palestinian witnesses and medics said.

The village, pressed up against a separation barrier Israel says is meant to keep out suicide bombers, is a focal point for protests by local residents against Israeli troops.

Classmates of the youth said their bus was on the way to school for midterm examinations when clashes erupted with Israeli soldiers patrolling the barrier.

It was unclear whether the teenager was shot on the bus, or whether passengers had taken part in the demonstration.

The Israeli military said it was investigating the incident.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said several Palestinians approached the security fence near Budrus and damaged it as they attempted to infiltrate into Israel.

“Soldiers at the scene responded immediately in order to secure the area and to prevent the infiltration,” she said.

Reporting by Noah Browning in Ramallah and Ori Lewis in Jerusalem; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
