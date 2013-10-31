Israeli troops kill Palestinian during West Bank raid: medics

JENIN, West Bank (Reuters) - Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian during a clash in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian witnesses and medical officials said.

An Israeli military spokeswoman said the soldiers had been on an overnight raid in a village near the city of Jenin, when about 50 Palestinians started hurling rocks at them.

Ahmed Imad Yusef, 21, was shot in the chest during the confrontation, medical workers said. Locals said Yusef was not a militant and worked in a vegetable market.

The military spokeswoman said reports of a Palestinian casualty were being investigated.

Violence has been on the rise in recent weeks in the West Bank. Seven other Palestinians have been shot dead in the territory by Israeli troops and three Israelis have been killed since Israeli-Palestinian peace talks resumed in July.

