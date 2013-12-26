FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gaza rocket fire draws Israeli air strikes
December 26, 2013 / 9:38 PM / 4 years ago

Gaza rocket fire draws Israeli air strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired two rockets into southern Israel on Thursday, and Israel’s military responded with a pair of air strikes, officials said.

The rockets from Gaza fell in open areas, causing no damage or injuries, Israel’s military said. It said its aircraft then hit a weapon manufacturing facility and a weapon storage facility in the enclave, which is controlled by the Islamist group Hamas.

One Palestinian was wounded by the air strikes, medical workers said.

The cross-border violence followed a flare-up on Tuesday in which a Gaza sniper shot dead an Israeli civilian over the border. Israel hit back with air strikes on two Hamas training camps which hospital officials said killed a Palestinian girl near one of the targets.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Ruth Pitchford

