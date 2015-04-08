FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palestinian stabs two Israeli soldiers, shot dead: army
#World News
April 8, 2015

Palestinian stabs two Israeli soldiers, shot dead: army

The dead body of a Palestinian who stabbed two Israeli soldiers is removed at the scene of the attack near the Jewish settlement of Maale Levona, near the West Bank city of Ramallah April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A Palestinian stabbed and wounded two Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday and then was shot dead by troops, the military said.

One of the soldiers was stabbed in the neck and taken to hospital in critical condition. The other was slightly hurt in the incident on a main road near the Jewish settlement of Maale Levona.

“Israeli forces on the scene shot and killed the Palestinian assailant,” the military said in a statement.

Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Reporting by Angus MacSwan

