Palestinian stabs two Israeli soldiers, shot dead: army

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A Palestinian stabbed and wounded two Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday and then was shot dead by troops, the military said.

One of the soldiers was stabbed in the neck and taken to hospital in critical condition. The other was slightly hurt in the incident on a main road near the Jewish settlement of Maale Levona.

“Israeli forces on the scene shot and killed the Palestinian assailant,” the military said in a statement.