FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Palestinian rams car into bus stop, killing Israeli
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 16, 2015 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Palestinian rams car into bus stop, killing Israeli

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The brothers of Shalom Yohai Sherki mourn next to his body during his funeral in Jerusalem April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Police said on Thursday a Palestinian whose car struck people at a Jerusalem bus stop, killing an Israeli, appeared to have driven into them deliberately.

Police had said earlier it was unclear whether the incident late on Wednesday was an attack or a traffic accident.

“The interrogation and initial findings strengthen suspicion this was a terrorist incident,” police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

The car’s driver, a 37-year-old Palestinian from Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem, was treated in hospital for light injuries and then taken for questioning.

Two Israelis were struck by the vehicle and one of them, a 26-year-old man, died later in hospital, Rosenfeld said. The other, a woman, was badly injured.

The attack took place on the opposite side of an intersection in East Jerusalem where last year a car slammed into commuters waiting at a tram stop, killing three people, including a baby. Its Palestinian driver was shot dead by police.

Along the same main route through the city last month, a Palestinian motorist rammed his vehicle into a group of people standing near a tram stop, injuring at least five. He was shot and wounded by police.

Reporting by Maayan Lubell and Ori Lewis; Editing by Jeffrey Hellern and Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.