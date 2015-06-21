FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Palestinian shot after stabbing Israeli policeman in Jerusalem
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 21, 2015 / 8:49 AM / 2 years ago

Palestinian shot after stabbing Israeli policeman in Jerusalem

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A Palestinian stabbed an Israeli paramilitary policeman at the entrance to the walled old city of Jerusalem on Sunday and was then shot by the policeman, police said.

Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service said both men were seriously wounded. Police spokeswoman Luba Samri said the border policeman had been stabbed in the neck.

Violence in Jerusalem has risen in the past year, after a Palestinian teen was burnt alive by Israeli assailants in an alleged revenge attack over the killing of three Israeli youths in the West Bank by two Palestinians.

Tensions have flared further after the July-August Gaza war.

Palestinians seek a state in East Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, territories Israel captured in the 1967 Middle East war. Peace talks between the sides broke down in April 2014.

On Friday, two Israeli hikers were shot by a suspected Palestinian assailant near a Jewish settlement in the West Bank, killing one man and wounding the other. The attacker escaped.

Related Coverage

Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.