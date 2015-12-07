FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Palestinian stabs Israeli in West Bank, shot dead: Israeli police
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 7, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

Palestinian stabs Israeli in West Bank, shot dead: Israeli police

Israeli medics evacuate an Israeli man to Sha'are Zedek hospital in Jerusalem, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A Palestinian man stabbed and critically wounded an Israeli in the West Bank city of Hebron on Monday and was then shot dead by security forces, Israeli police said.

Such incidents have become a daily occurrence in Israel, Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank since the eruption two months ago of a wave of Palestinian street violence fueled in part by strife over a contested holy site.

In the Hebron attack, paramilitary border police fatally shot the assailant after he stabbed an Israeli man several times in the upper body, a police spokeswoman said.

The wounded man was taken to hospital in Jerusalem in critical condition, medical officials said.

On Sunday, two Israelis were injured in a car ramming and stabbing attack in Jerusalem by a Palestinian assailant, who was shot dead by a soldier, police said.

Since Oct. 1, 19 Israelis and a U.S. citizen have been killed in Palestinian attacks. Israeli forces have killed 104 Palestinians, of whom 65 were identified by Israel as assailants or caught on camera carrying out assaults. Most of the others died in clashes with police or troops.

Tensions have also been stoked by Palestinian frustration over a peacemaking process deadlocked since early 2014.

Related Coverage

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Jeffrey Heller and Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.