10 months ago
Israel says troops kill Palestinian who injured three in car attack
October 30, 2016 / 3:53 PM / 10 months ago

Israel says troops kill Palestinian who injured three in car attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian who had rammed three border policemen with his car in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, Israeli police said.

The three officers were lightly injured when they were struck by the car near the West Bank town of Beit Ummar, a police spokesman said. Troops at the scene opened fire and killed the driver.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the driver as a 23-year-old from the town.

Over the past year, Palestinians, many acting alone and often using rudimentary weapons and cars, have killed at least 35 Israelis and two visiting Americans in similar attacks.

During the same period, at least 224 Palestinians have died in violent incidents in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip. Of those, Israel has identified 152 as assailants, while others were killed during clashes and protests.

Palestinians have accused Israeli police and soldiers of using excessive force against many of the attackers. In some cases, Israel has opened investigations into whether excessive force was used.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, editing by Larry King

