FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Israeli fire kills Palestinian near Gaza border fence: hospital officials
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 22, 2017 / 8:17 AM / 5 months ago

Israeli fire kills Palestinian near Gaza border fence: hospital officials

A relative mourns during the funeral of Palestinian Youssef Abu Azra, who according to hospital officials was killed by Israeli fire and whom the Israeli forces said was detected with other suspects near the security fence, in Rafah, Gaza Strip March 22, 2017.Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA (Reuters) - Israeli fire killed a Palestinian and wounded two others in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday near Israel's border fence with the Hamas Islamist-run enclave, hospital officials said.

The Israeli military said its forces "detected three suspects near the security fence and fired towards them, identifying one hit" in the pre-dawn incident.

No Palestinian militant group claimed the men as members, a sign, local residents said, that the three may have been trying to cross into Israel under the cover of darkness to seek work.

Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.