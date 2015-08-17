Palestinian shot dead after stabbing Israeli trooper: Israeli police

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A Palestinian man was shot dead on Monday by Israeli police troopers after he stabbed and lightly wounded one of them at a military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank, a police spokeswoman said.

The incident came two days after a Palestinian was shot and killed and another was wounded during what Israeli authorities said were two knife attacks on troops in the West Bank. In both of those cases, Israeli personnel were lightly hurt.

With U.S.-sponsored peace negotiations stalled since April 2014, violence has simmered in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, among territories where Palestinians seek statehood.

Monday’s incident occurred near an Israeli military checkpoint outside the Palestinian city of Nablus.

The army said the man approached a group of soldiers, telling them he felt unwell. As he drew near, he pulled out a knife and stabbed one of them. Another soldier shot him.

The Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank, said it did not believe the Israeli account.

“Israel is executing our people in cold blood and the international community should stop it before the situation explodes,” the Authority said in a statement.