Sweden, France, Egypt seek U.N. meeting on Israeli-Palestinian violence
July 22, 2017 / 7:07 PM

Sweden, France, Egypt seek U.N. meeting on Israeli-Palestinian violence

1 Min Read

A masked Palestinian stands next to a burning tyre during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank village of Khobar near Ramallah July 22, 2017.Mohamad Torokman

LONDON (Reuters) - Sweden, France and Egypt have requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss ways to address the deadliest outbreak of Israeli-Palestinian violence for years, a Swedish diplomat said on Saturday.

"Sweden, France & Egypt request #UNSC to urgently discuss how calls for de-escalation in #Jerusalem can be supported," Carl Skau, the country's ambassador to the Security Council, said on Twitter.

Reporting by Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Catherine Evans

