September 20, 2016 / 10:59 PM / a year ago

Obama to raise concerns about settlements with Netanyahu: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will raise concerns about Israeli settlement activity in Arab lands during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York on Wednesday, White House deputy national security adviser Ben Rhodes said.

Rhodes told reporters on Tuesday that the United States has discussed its concerns about Israeli settlements and "the potential viability of a Palestinian state in the face of that settlement activity ... I'm sure President Obama will do so tomorrow as well."

Reorting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
