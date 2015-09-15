FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House condemns Jerusalem violence
#World News
September 15, 2015 / 5:43 PM / 2 years ago

White House condemns Jerusalem violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that it is deeply concerned about violence in Jerusalem, where Palestinian youths clashed with Israeli police at the compound surrounding the Al-Aqsa mosque.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said it was critical for all sides to “exercise restraint” and “refrain from provocative actions and rhetoric” at the site, which is revered by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount.

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh

