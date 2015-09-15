White House condemns Jerusalem violence

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that it is deeply concerned about violence in Jerusalem, where Palestinian youths clashed with Israeli police at the compound surrounding the Al-Aqsa mosque.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said it was critical for all sides to “exercise restraint” and “refrain from provocative actions and rhetoric” at the site, which is revered by Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and by Jews as the Temple Mount.
