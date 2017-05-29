FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Partner Communications to offer Netflix on new Israeli TV service
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S.
Trump defends monuments to pro-slavery Confederacy
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 29, 2017 / 11:51 AM / 3 months ago

Partner Communications to offer Netflix on new Israeli TV service

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Partner, an Israeli communication firm, is seen at their headquarters in Rosh Ha'ayin near Tel Aviv, Israel June 21, 2016.Amir Cohen/File Photo

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Partner Communications, Israel's second-largest mobile phone operator, said on Monday that streaming giant Netflix will be available on Partner's new television service.

The two sides formed a partnership in which Netflix will be directly accessible from Partner's TV service that is expected to be launched in the coming weeks and will be based on the Android TV operating system.

Terms were not disclosed. Partner will be the first Israeli telecoms provider to offer Netflix on its set-top box, it noted.

"Israeli customers have shown strong enthusiasm for Netflix content since we launched here just over a year ago," said Maria Ferreras, Netflix's vice president of business development for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Partner and Netflix said they will announce additional details of the partnership later this summer.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.