FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Former Israeli president Peres hospitalized over heart attack: TV
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 14, 2016 / 7:39 AM / 2 years ago

Former Israeli president Peres hospitalized over heart attack: TV

Shimon Peres in Jerusalem; July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli elder statesman Shimon Peres suffered a heart attack on Thursday and was undergoing surgery at a hospital near Tel Aviv, Israel’s Channel 10 television said.

A Peres aide confirmed that the 92-year-old former prime minister and president had been taken by ambulance to Sheba hospital in Tel Hashomer with an irregular heartbeat.

“He is conscious and talking but still has chest pains,” the aide, Ayelet Frisch, told Israel’s Army Radio.

The hospital’s spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Polish-born Peres is credited with setting up Israel’s nuclear capabilities, and won the Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the 1993 interim peace deal with the Palestinians. He has served twice as prime minister and was president from 2007-2014.

Writing by Dan Williams; editing by Luke Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.