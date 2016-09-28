Israel's Netanyahu expresses grief at death of Shimon Peres

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed grief at the death of former Israeli president and elder statesman Shimon Peres, who died on Wednesday aged 93.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, express their deep personal grief on the passing of the beloved of the nation, former Israeli President Shimon Peres," a statement said.

It said Netanyahu would deliver a personal message and the Israeli cabinet would convene later for a special session of mourning.