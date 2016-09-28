FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Netanyahu expresses grief at death of Shimon Peres
September 28, 2016 / 4:01 AM / a year ago

Israel's Netanyahu expresses grief at death of Shimon Peres

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) chats with Israeli President Shimon Peres during a ceremony marking Remembrance Day for the fallen soldiers on Mount Herzl Military Cemetery, in Jerusalem in this April 15, 2013 file photo.Jim Hollander/Pool/Files

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed grief at the death of former Israeli president and elder statesman Shimon Peres, who died on Wednesday aged 93.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, express their deep personal grief on the passing of the beloved of the nation, former Israeli President Shimon Peres," a statement said.

It said Netanyahu would deliver a personal message and the Israeli cabinet would convene later for a special session of mourning.

Writing by Ori Lewis; Editring by Paul Tait

