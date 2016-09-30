FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 30, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

Abbas attendance at Peres's funeral reminder of need for peace: Obama

U.S President Barack Obama eulogises former Israeli President Shimon Peres during his funeral ceremony at Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem September 30, 2016.Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's attendance at the funeral for Israeli elder statesman Shimon Peres was a reminder of the "unfinished business of peace" in the Middle East.

In a 20-minute eulogy in honor of the former Israeli president and prime minister, who died on Wednesday aged 93, Obama said Peres had always strived for a resolution of Israeli-Palestinian conflict that treated both sides equally.

"Even in the face of terrorist attacks, even after repeated disappointments at the negotiation table, he insisted that as human beings, Palestinians must be seen as equal in dignity to Jews and must therefore be equal in self-determination," he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
