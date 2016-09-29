FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Obama to speak at funeral of Israel's Peres: White House
#World News
September 29, 2016 / 7:32 PM / a year ago

Obama to speak at funeral of Israel's Peres: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama boards Air Force One as he departs Joint Base Andrews in Washington on his way to Israel to attend the funeral of Shimon Peres in Jerusalem September 29, 2016.Kevin Lamarque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday departed for Israel, where he will speak at the funeral of former Israeli leader Shimon Peres, the White House said.

Obama will lead a delegation of 32 other U.S. officials, including former President Bill Clinton, Secretary of State John Kerry, Democratic Senator Bob Casey and Nancy Pelosi, Democratic leader in the House of Representatives.

The delegation was dominated by Democrats, but three Republican lawmakers were included among the 19 U.S. lawmakers, the White House said. They include Stephen Hadley, who was national security adviser to former Republican President George W. Bush.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
