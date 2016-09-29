Obama to speak at funeral of Israel's Peres: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday departed for Israel, where he will speak at the funeral of former Israeli leader Shimon Peres, the White House said.

Obama will lead a delegation of 32 other U.S. officials, including former President Bill Clinton, Secretary of State John Kerry, Democratic Senator Bob Casey and Nancy Pelosi, Democratic leader in the House of Representatives.

The delegation was dominated by Democrats, but three Republican lawmakers were included among the 19 U.S. lawmakers, the White House said. They include Stephen Hadley, who was national security adviser to former Republican President George W. Bush.