Factbox: Legislative plans under Netanyahu's right-wing coalition

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu clinched a deal on Wednesday to form a new right-wing government comprising five parties that will hold a one-seat majority in Israel’s 120-seat parliament.

Following is a breakdown of some of the most-contested legislative proposals Netanyahu and his partners have agreed to consider once the new cabinet takes office.

The information comes from political sources and agreements already struck with coalition partners.

European diplomats have expressed concern about some of the proposals, which they regard as discriminatory or restrictive of judicial oversight:

* The far-right Jewish Home party has drafted a bill to restrict donations from foreign governments to non-governmental organizations in Israel. Many NGOs operating in Israel, whether Israeli-run or international, receive funds from the European Union, the United States and elsewhere.

The measure proposes taxing any such income unless Israel’s defense minister and a parliamentary committee on security affairs say otherwise. Critics say the bill is designed to hamper the work of pro-Palestinian groups and those opposed to Jewish settlements on occupied land.

* Measures have been proposed that would limit the power of Israel’s Supreme Court. One bill would permit a simple majority in parliament to override any high court decision that outlaws a piece of Israeli legislation.

Another seeks to limit the court’s ability to overrule legislation by requiring any such ruling to be made by a majority of nine of Israel’s 11 Supreme Court justices.

Court decisions have angered both left and right-wing parties over the years. It drew the wrath of the last Netanyahu administration when it struck down a law that allowed the authorities to detain African illegal migrants without trial.

* Netanyahu’s far-right partners want to increase the size of a government-named panel that selects judges to ensure there would be more lawmakers than judges on that committee.

* Netanyahu has demanded that coalition partners agree to vote in favor of all measures proposed by his government to rein in Israeli television stations and other media that require government licenses in order to operate.

* Netanyahu’s Likud party has proposed a “nation-state” law that would enshrine Israel as a Jewish state. The legislation was introduced last year and is now on hold. Israel’s president is opposed to the law, which he says goes against the sentiments of Israel’s founding fathers. The country’s 20 percent Arab minority is also strongly opposed, believing it actively discriminates against them.

* Members of the Jewish Home party have proposed the annexation of parts of the West Bank, land the Palestinians seek for an independent state together with Gaza and East Jerusalem. Netanyahu opposes such a move, which would likely trigger significant protest from Israel’s major Western allies.