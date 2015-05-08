Factbox: Legislative plans under Netanyahu's coalition government

(Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new right-wing coalition is expected to be sworn in and take office on Wednesday.

Following is a breakdown of some of the most contested pieces of legislation that Netanyahu and his coalition partners have agreed to pursue, according to sources and documents.

While there is a commitment to work on the proposals, passage of any legislation may prove difficult, with the coalition holding only 61 of the 120 seats in parliament.

European and U.S. diplomats have expressed concern about some of the legislative plans, which they regard as discriminatory or restrictive of judicial oversight.

* The far-right Jewish Home party has drafted a bill to restrict foreign donations to non-governmental organizations in Israel. Many NGOs operating in Israel receive funds from foundations in Europe, the United States and elsewhere.

The measure proposes taxing any such income unless Israel’s defense minister and a parliamentary committee on security affairs say otherwise.

A coalition agreement between Netanyahu’s Likud party and Jewish Home pledges government support for the bill, which critics see as designed to hamper the work of pro-Palestinian groups and those opposed to Jewish settlements on occupied land.

* Measures have been proposed to limit the power of Israel’s Supreme Court. One bill supported by Likud and Jewish Home would permit an absolute majority in parliament to override any high court decision outlawing a piece of Israeli legislation.

Another seeks to limit the court’s ability to overrule legislation by requiring any such ruling to be made by a majority of eight of Israel’s 15 Supreme Court justices.

Supreme Court decisions have angered left and right-wing parties over the years. It drew the wrath of the last Netanyahu administration when it struck down a law that allowed the authorities to detain illegal African migrants without trial.

* Netanyahu’s far-right partners want to increase the size of a government-named panel that selects judges, to ensure there would be more lawmakers than judges on the committee.

* Netanyahu has demanded that coalition partners agree to vote in favor of all measures proposed by his government to rein in Israeli television stations and other media that require government licenses to operate.

* Netanyahu’s Likud has proposed a “nation state” law that would enshrine Israel as a Jewish state. The legislation was introduced last year but never won final approval. The current coalition deal pledges to reformulate the measure and seek its approval in parliament. Israel’s president has opposed the law, which he says goes against the sentiments of Israel’s founding fathers. The country’s 20 percent Arab minority is also strongly opposed, believing it actively discriminates against them.

* Members of the Jewish Home party have proposed the annexation of parts of the West Bank, land the Palestinians seek for an independent state, together with Gaza and East Jerusalem. Netanyahu opposes such a move, which would likely trigger significant protest from Israel’s major Western allies.

* Netanyahu’s agreement with Jewish Home says the government will take steps to legitimize unauthorized settlement outposts in the West Bank. It says a panel will be named to draw up proposals within 60 days of the government taking office, with the aim of “regularizing” settlements that may have been built without proper approval.