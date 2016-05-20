FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. 'looks forward' to working with next Israeli defense chief
May 20, 2016 / 8:57 AM / a year ago

U.S. 'looks forward' to working with next Israeli defense chief

Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon, speaks at the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The United States said on Friday it was looking forward to working with whoever succeeds Israeli Defence Minister Moshe Yaalon, after he announced his resignation in protest at his portfolio being offered to far-rightist Avigdor Lieberman.

“We appreciate Mr. Yaalon’s leadership and partnership as defense minister and we look forward to working with his successor,” State Department spokesman John Kirby said. “Our bonds of friendship are unbreakable, and our commitment to the security of Israel remains absolute.”

(Story refiles to add dropped word “our” in quote.)

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Alison Williams

