FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man self-immolates at Israel cost-of-living protest
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 14, 2012 / 9:16 PM / 5 years ago

Man self-immolates at Israel cost-of-living protest

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - A man sustained serious burns after he poured flammable liquid on himself and lit it, said police, at a protest on Saturday in Tel Aviv against the economic policies of Israel’s conservative government.

“From what I understand, he claimed money had been taken from him. Obviously he did it for financial reasons, though further details are not yet clear,” said police spokesman Mickey Rosenfeld. He said the man was aged around 40.

The Tel Aviv demonstration marked the anniversary of the erection of a student-led squatter camp in Israel’s economic hub which was followed by a string of wider public campaigns against the cost of living in the country.

Although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has responded with initiatives meant to ease the burden on Israel’s middle class, such as cheaper housing and more extensively subsidized education, some protestors complain of government foot-dragging.

Rosenfeld said a few thousand people had turned out for Saturday’s demonstration, compared to the hundreds of thousands who attended some of the biggest protests last year.

Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Sophie Hares

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.