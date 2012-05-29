FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel to sponsor non-Orthodox rabbis for first time
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 29, 2012 / 8:44 PM / 5 years ago

Israel to sponsor non-Orthodox rabbis for first time

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel will pay the salaries of non-Orthodox rabbis for the first time, the Justice Ministry said on Tuesday, a move hailed by reformed Jews as “historic”, but one that keeps the Orthodox in control of much of the country’s religious services.

In 2005, a number of liberal Jewish groups petitioned the Supreme Court to receive state funding for municipal posts held by non-Orthodox rabbis.

Though most Israeli Jews are secular, a strictly-Orthodox rabbinic court is the country’s authority in nearly all Jewish religious ceremonies, like weddings and conversions, and until now only those rabbis were paid by the state in such posts.

The government, in its response to the court, said that while it will sponsor the new posts out of respect to those non-Orthodox rabbis, the decision will “have no influence on judgment in religious matters”.

Though it will only affect a limited number of posts, the Movement for Reform and Progressive Judaism on its website called the move a “historic achievement”.

“It’s a first, but significant, step in making all forms of Judaism in Israel equal,” said the movement’s director Rabbi Gilad Kariv.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Jon Hemming

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.