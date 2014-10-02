FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France urges Israel to call off East Jerusalem settlement plans
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 2, 2014 / 7:56 PM / 3 years ago

France urges Israel to call off East Jerusalem settlement plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama (R) and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu share a light moment in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington October 1, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

PARIS (Reuters) - France called on Israel on Thursday to drop plans for new settlements in East Jerusalem, joining the United States and Berlin in criticism of the move.

“We condemn the Israeli authorities decision to build 2,610 homes in Givat Hamatos,” French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said in a statement, adding that it would be the first new colony in East Jerusalem in 15 years.

“We urgently call on the Israeli authorities to reverse this decision,” he said.

Fabius said the settlements threatened a “two-state solution” - meaning an independent and democratic Palestinian state living alongside Israel.

“One cannot claim to support a solution and at the same time do things against without consequences being drawn, including at the European Union level,” Fabius said without elaborating.

The U.S. State Department said on Wednesday that reports that Israel had moved forward with settlement plans would call into question Israel’s commitment to peace.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.