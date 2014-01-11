FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Biden to lead U.S. delegation to Sharon's memorial service
January 11, 2014 / 4:57 PM / 4 years ago

Biden to lead U.S. delegation to Sharon's memorial service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden reacts as he delivers his speech at Yonsei University in Seoul December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Saturday he will lead the U.S. delegation to the memorial service for the late Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.

Biden, in a statement, said he and his wife, Jill, were saddened to hear of Sharon’s death.

“We send our condolences to his family and to his beloved nation of Israel. I look forward to leading the U.S. delegation to his memorial service, to pay respects to the man and to pay tribute to the unshakeable partnership between the United States and Israel,” Biden said.

